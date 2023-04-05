Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $363.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

