Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

