Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $148.72.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

