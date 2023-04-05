Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

