MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.