MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $333.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

