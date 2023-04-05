MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 7,480 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

