MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 19,393 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

