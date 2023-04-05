MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 22,696 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

