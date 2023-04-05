MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $227.75. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.