MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.