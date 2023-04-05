MGO One Seven LLC Buys 88 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

