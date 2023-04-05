MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

