MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.