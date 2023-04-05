MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1,031.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $503.31 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

