MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

