MGO One Seven LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.