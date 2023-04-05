MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

