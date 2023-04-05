MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

