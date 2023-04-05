MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.