MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 999 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EPD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

