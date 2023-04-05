MGO One Seven LLC Sells 22,904 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44,448.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 250,244 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $997.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

