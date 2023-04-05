MGO One Seven LLC Sells 345 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

