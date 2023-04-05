MGO One Seven LLC Sells 499 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

