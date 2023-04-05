MGO One Seven LLC Sells 86 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $397.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

