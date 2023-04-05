MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,035 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

