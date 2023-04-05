Morgan Stanley Upgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to “Overweight”

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

