Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

