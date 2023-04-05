Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

