Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $38.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Mplx stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Mplx by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

