MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MultiChoice Group Stock Performance

Get MultiChoice Group alerts:

About MultiChoice Group

(Get Rating)

MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiChoice Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiChoice Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.