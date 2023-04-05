MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.
