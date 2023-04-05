Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Price Performance
Shares of NTCO stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.