Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Price Performance

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natura &Co

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.