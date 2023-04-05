Nepsis Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.