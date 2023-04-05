Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

