NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £344,818 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.80), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($428,238.95).

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,356 ($78.94) on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,770.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,985.39. The firm has a market cap of £8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.74) dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,614.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXT Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.79) to GBX 7,500 ($93.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,900 ($85.69).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

