NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £344,818 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.80), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($428,238.95).
NEXT Stock Performance
Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,356 ($78.94) on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($53.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,082 ($87.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,770.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,985.39. The firm has a market cap of £8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48.
NEXT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.74) dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,614.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
Read More
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.