NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $832,851.99

NFT (NFT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. NFT has a market capitalization of $832,851.99 and approximately $2,357.83 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,497.32 or 1.00002883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02258224 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,357.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

