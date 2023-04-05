Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

About Nihon M&A Center

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.