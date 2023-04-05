Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.
About Nihon M&A Center
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon M&A Center (NHMAF)
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.