NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

