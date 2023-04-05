Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $9.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $294.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

