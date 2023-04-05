ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

ORIC opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.49. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.