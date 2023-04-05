Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

