Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

