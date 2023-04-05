PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,581 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

