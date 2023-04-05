Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

