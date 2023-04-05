Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.99.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

