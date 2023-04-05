Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,917 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

