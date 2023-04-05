Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,343 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

