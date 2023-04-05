Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,148. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $392.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.16. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

