Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $218.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

