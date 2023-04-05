Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 648 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

